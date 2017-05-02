BRIEF-Capitala Finance caused notices to be issued to holders of 7.125% notes due 2021
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
May 2 Bank Uralsib:
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 net profit of 2.13 billion roubles ($37.39 million) versus 17.63 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2016 net interest income of 14.56 billion roubles versus 7.08 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2016 net fee and commission income of 6.15 billion roubles versus 6.38 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2016 provisions for loan impairments of 8.20 billion roubles versus 10.99 billion roubles year ago
JOHANNESBURG, May 26 South Africa's rand rose half a percent against the dollar on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold and played down the prospects of cheaper borrowing costs, encouraging investors in search of yield to pour money in.