BRIEF-Capitala Finance caused notices to be issued to holders of 7.125% notes due 2021
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
May 2 Bever Holding:
* Said on Sunday it completed 2016 with a result after tax of approximately 9.6 million euros ($10.48 million) (2015: 29 thousand euros)
* Profit before tax amounted to approximately 13.1 million euros in 2016
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2p3mscX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9157 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
JOHANNESBURG, May 26 South Africa's rand rose half a percent against the dollar on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold and played down the prospects of cheaper borrowing costs, encouraging investors in search of yield to pour money in.