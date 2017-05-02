BRIEF-Capitala Finance caused notices to be issued to holders of 7.125% notes due 2021
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
May 2 Yeni Gimat Gayrimenkul:
* Said on Saturday that Q1 revenue at 41.8 million lira ($11.77 million) versus 44.9 million lira year ago
* Q1 net profit at 38.9 million lira versus 38.1 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5509 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
JOHANNESBURG, May 26 South Africa's rand rose half a percent against the dollar on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold and played down the prospects of cheaper borrowing costs, encouraging investors in search of yield to pour money in.