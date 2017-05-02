May 2 Gore Spain Holdings SOCIMI I SA :

* Said on Friday that the sole shareholder of the company, GreenOak Spain Investments Sarl, approved a dividend for 2016 of 0.1834 euros gross per share

* The shareholder also approved an interim dividend of 4.7899 euros gross per share and a dividend from retained earnings of 6.4725 euros gross per share

* The dividends will be paid on May 8

