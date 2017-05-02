BRIEF-Capitala Finance caused notices to be issued to holders of 7.125% notes due 2021
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
May 2 Gore Spain Holdings SOCIMI I SA :
* Said on Friday that the sole shareholder of the company, GreenOak Spain Investments Sarl, approved a dividend for 2016 of 0.1834 euros gross per share
* The shareholder also approved an interim dividend of 4.7899 euros gross per share and a dividend from retained earnings of 6.4725 euros gross per share
* The dividends will be paid on May 8
Source text: bit.ly/2qnvjKh
JOHANNESBURG, May 26 South Africa's rand rose half a percent against the dollar on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold and played down the prospects of cheaper borrowing costs, encouraging investors in search of yield to pour money in.