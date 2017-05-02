BRIEF-Capitala Finance caused notices to be issued to holders of 7.125% notes due 2021
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
May 2 Corona Patrimonial SOCIMI SA:
* Said on Friday FY revenue 17.3 million euros ($18.9 million) versus 16.5 million euros year ago
* FY net loss 4.7 million euros versus loss 2.7 million euros year ago
JOHANNESBURG, May 26 South Africa's rand rose half a percent against the dollar on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold and played down the prospects of cheaper borrowing costs, encouraging investors in search of yield to pour money in.