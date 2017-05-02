BRIEF-Microport Scientific updates on transfer of interest in Microport Endovascular Shanghai
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu
May 2 RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG:
* Said on Saturday generated FY 2016 revenues of 15,000 Swiss francs ($15,069.32) and a net result of minus 16.8 million Swiss francs (including 14.6 million Swiss francs of impairment charges),compared to revenues of zero a net result of minus 81,000 Swiss francs for the year ended 31 December 2015
Source text - bit.ly/2p0wb2G
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9954 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu
TRIPOLI, Lebanon, May 26 Six operations have failed to cure the constant pain that Ismael Moustafa suffers since he was wounded in an airstrike on his village in Syria three years ago.