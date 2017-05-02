BRIEF-Microport Scientific updates on transfer of interest in Microport Endovascular Shanghai
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu
May 2 PZ Cormay SA:
* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 revenue was 82.3 million zlotys ($21.29 million) versus 45.0 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net loss was 11.0 million zlotys versus loss of 24.6 million zlotys a yea ago
Source text - bit.ly/2oSjXy2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8661 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu
TRIPOLI, Lebanon, May 26 Six operations have failed to cure the constant pain that Ismael Moustafa suffers since he was wounded in an airstrike on his village in Syria three years ago.