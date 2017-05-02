BRIEF-The Geo Group awarded 10-year contracts by the federal bureau of prisons for 3,532 existing beds in Big Spring, Texas
* The Geo Group awarded 10-year contracts by the federal bureau of prisons for 3,532 existing beds in Big Spring, Texas
May 2 Parpublica Participacoes Publicas SGPS SA :
* Announced on Saturday FY net profit of 88.8 million euros ($96.92 million) versus 629.2 million euros year ago
* FY sales and services 988.6 million euros versus 3.38 billion euros year ago
Investors Real Estate Trust - announces acquisition of Oxbō Apartments, a multifamily property in St. Paul, minnesota