BRIEF-Chongqing Iron & Steel says it has been confronted with an "austere situation" in both production and operation
* has been confronted with an austere situation in both production and operation, facing severe financial strain
May 2 Admiral Boats SA:
* Said on Friday that its board filed in court in Gdansk a motion for bankruptcy
* The motion is related to, among others, failure of the company's management board to increase its share capital via the issue of series K shares
WILMINGTON, Del., May 25 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc, which bills itself as the world's largest operator of cancer treatment centers, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, citing changes in insurance reimbursement rates and uncertainty caused by political changes.