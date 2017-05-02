May 2 Tiscali SpA:
* Reported on Friday FY revenue 207.2 million euros ($226.20
million) versus 202.1 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss 45.0 million euros versus loss 18.5 million
euros
* FY net loss widened due to 19 mln euro amortizations for
fixed wireless network in FY 2016, 7 mln euro losses for
discontinued activities in FY 2016, and 12.8 mln euro positive
impact on FY 2015 due to a one-off entry
* To focus for the next few months on core business in order
to strengthen its presence on the Italian market of fixed and
mobile broadband
