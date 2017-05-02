BRIEF-Pak Tak International announces placing of new shares
* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share
May 2 Tarczynski SA:
* Said on Friday that its shareholders resolved to pay 0.65 zloty ($0.17) per share for FY 2016 dividend
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8691 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company