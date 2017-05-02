BRIEF-Liaoning Wellhope Agri-Tech Joint Stock says dividend payment date
May 26 Liaoning Wellhope Agri-Tech Joint Stock Co Ltd
May 2 Stefanel SpA:
* Reported on Friday FY net revenue of 134.1 million euros ($146.32 million) versus 156.6 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss 25.5 million euros versus loss of 7.8 million euros a year ago
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To pay a cash dividend of 0.52 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2