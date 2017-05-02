China's yuan strengthens again, hits strongest level since February

(Adds quotes, details and background) SHANGHAI, May 26 China's yuan on Friday extended the previous day's big gain, hitting its strongest level in more than three months, and the Chinese currency was on track for its best week since mid-January. At midday, spot yuan was trading at 6.8566, after earlier reaching 6.8493, its firmest since Feb. 16. On Thursday, the day after Moody's Investors Service downgraded China's sovereign rating, state banks sold dollars and the yuan