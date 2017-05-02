BRIEF-Pak Tak International announces placing of new shares
* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share
May 2 MCF Red October :
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 sales of 14.47 billion roubles ($254.13 million) versus 15.07 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2016 net profit 128.1 million roubles versus 917.8 million roubles year ago
Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.9398 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company