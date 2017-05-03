May 3 Schaffner Holding AG:

* Has appointed Marc Aeschlimann CEO of the Schaffner Group

* He will take up this position on 1 Nov. 2017 at the latest.

* Until Marc Aeschlimann takes over operational management of the Schaffner Group, Kurt Ledermann, CFO and interim CEO, will ensure the continuity of Group management.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)