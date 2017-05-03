New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 3 Schaffner Holding AG:
* Has appointed Marc Aeschlimann CEO of the Schaffner Group
* He will take up this position on 1 Nov. 2017 at the latest.
* Until Marc Aeschlimann takes over operational management of the Schaffner Group, Kurt Ledermann, CFO and interim CEO, will ensure the continuity of Group management.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.