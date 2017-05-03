BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
May 3 (Reuters) Wild Bunch AG:
* Has achieved FY revenues of 121.7 million euros ($133.01 million), an increase of 2.3% over previous year, with noticeable increases in TV and SVOD revenue
* FY EBIT reaches 4.019 million euros, versus -2.881 million euros in the unaudited 2015 accounts
* FY group profit for the year (before minority interests) at 489,000 euros
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes