May 3 (Reuters) Wild Bunch AG:

* Has achieved FY revenues of 121.7 million euros ($133.01 million), an increase of 2.3% over previous year, with noticeable increases in TV and SVOD revenue

* FY EBIT reaches 4.019 million euros, versus -2.881 million euros in the unaudited 2015 accounts

* FY group profit for the year (before minority interests) at 489,000 euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)