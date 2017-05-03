BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Egeli & Co Tarim GSYO:
Said on Tuesday that Q1 net loss at 248,246 lira ($70,450.38) versus loss of 1.0 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 3.5237 liras)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.