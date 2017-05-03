BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Korfez REIT:
* Said on Tuesday that Q1 revenue at 7.9 million lira ($2.24 million)versus no revenue year ago
* Q1 net profit at 3.5 million lira versus loss of 657,702 lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5240 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.