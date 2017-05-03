New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 3Colian Holding SA:
* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 930.0 million zlotys ($241.80 million)versus 889.0 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net profit was 39.7 million zlotys versus 66.8 million zlotys a year ago
* FY operating profit was of 41.5 million zlotys versus 69.0 million zlotys a year ago
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.