New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 3Dino Polska SA IPO-DIN.WA:
* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 3.37 billion zlotys ($875.87 million) versus 2.59 billion zlotys a year ago
* FY net profit was 151.2 million zlotys versus 122.2 million zlotys a year ago
* FY like-for-like sales up 11.3 percent
* Added 117 shops in 2016 and at end-year its network totalled 628 shops
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.