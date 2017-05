May 3 Livanis Publications SA:

* Said on Tuesday FY 2016 turnover at 3.7 million euros ($4.04 million) versus 4.2 million euros a year ago

* Said FY 2016 net loss at 4.6 million euros versus loss of 3.4 million euros

* Said FY EBITDA loss at 3.3 million euros versus EBITDA loss of 2.3 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/2pH4qjJ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)