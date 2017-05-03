May 3 Iberdrola SA:

* Says that through its US unit, Avangrid Renewables, it has signed an agreement with Apple Energy, a unit of Apple, for long-term energy sale from the Montague wind farm in Oregon, the United States

* The 200 MW wind farm will be built between 2018 and 2020

* The planned investment in the facility amounts to $300 million

* Iberdrola will be the owner and operator of the wind farm and the energy generated during the next 20 years will be supplied to Apple

