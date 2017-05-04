May 4 (Reuters) C-QUADRAT Investment AG :

* Said on Wednesday San Gabriel Privatstiftung, T.R. Privatstiftung as well as Hallmann Holding International GmbH, Q-Cap Holdings Ltd. and Laakman Holding Ltd. (all together "the core shareholders") have concluded share purchase agreements with HNA Group (International) Asset Management Co., Limited ("HNA") on acquisition of shares of C-QUADRAT Investment AG

* Following necessary regulatory releases HNA will hold approximately 74.8% in Cubic and Cubic will hold more than 98% in C-QUADRAT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)