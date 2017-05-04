May 4 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Resolves to suspend trading of KDM Shipping Public Limited , Milkiland NV, Sadovaya Group SA shares as of May 5

* WSE to resume trading of the above companies' shares after the end of the trading day following the day on which the companies publish their FY financial reports

