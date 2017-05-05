May 5 MLP Group SA:

* Said on Thursday that its shareholders to vote on June 5 on FY 2016 net profit distribution

* Shareholders to decide to allocate FY 2016 net profit in the amount of 419,000 zlotys ($108,882) to retained profit

* In 2016 the company paid dividend for FY 2015 at 2.3 zloty per share

($1 = 3.8482 zlotys)