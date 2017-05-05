May 5 Datacolor AG:

* In H1 of 2016/17, Datacolor AG posted net sales of USD 34.9 million (H1 2015/16: USD 33.8 million)

* In the first half 2016/17, operating earnings (EBIT) grew by 29% year-on-year to USD 3.4 million (H1 2015/16: USD 2.6 million)

* Also, the financial result of USD 0.9 million (USD 0.7 million) contributed significantly to the net profit of USD 3.4 million (USD 2.6 million) in H1

* For the current financial year 2016/17, Datacolor is looking to increase sales year-on-year and to achieve solid returns to meet its strategic growth targets going forward in a still volatile market environment

