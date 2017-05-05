BRIEF-Tata Motors says there are no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover
* Tata Motors says there are no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover, there is no truth in those rumours Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 5 Sonae Capital SGPS SA:
* Said on Thursday Q1 net loss 5.1 million euros versus 4.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 0.5 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago
* Q1 turnover 33.6 million euros versus 36.9 million euros year ago
* Net debt at end-March 73.1 million euros versus 66.0 million euros at end-Dec. 2016
* Says continues to expect an overall good performance for its businesses, including the Refrigeration and HVAC segment, for which the higher number of on-going contracts allows to foresee increased levels of activity for the forthcoming quarters
Source text: bit.ly/2pFZ3kD
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tata Motors says there are no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover, there is no truth in those rumours Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Launched sale of remaining shares of SRP Groupe representing c.4.48 pct of share capital and 3.11 pct voting rights of the co via ABB