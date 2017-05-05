Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5 Bloober Team SA:
* Its general meeting of shareholders resolves to buy back up to 4 percent of the company's shares
* The purchase price should be not less than 80.00 zloty ($20.78) per share and not higher than 250.00 zloty per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8506 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.