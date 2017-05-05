Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5 PLAYHIPPO AB:
* SIGNS NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FOR ACQUISITION OF A BRITISH COMPANY ACTIVE WITHIN ONLINE GAMING AND AFFILIATE MARKETING
* OFFER IS DIVIDED INTO TWO PARTS, AN INITIAL PAYMENT AND AN ADDITIONAL PURCHASE PRICE
* THE PURCHASE PRICE IS PAID IN NEWLY ISSUED SHARES AND IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 55-60 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS
* GOAL IS TO CLOSE THE DEAL IN Q2
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.