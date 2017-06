May 8 PELION SA:

* ITS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (EGM) RESOLVES TO ALLOW TO FINANCE THE DIRECT AND INDIRECT (INCLUDING BY ITS UNIT) 8.3 MILLION OF SHARE BUY BACK

* THE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF FINANCING TO BE UP TO 50.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE PARTIES FOR WHICH FUNDING WILL BE PROVIDED IS „KORPORACJA INWESTYCYJNA POLSKIEJ FARMACJI” SPOLKA Z O.O. (KIPF) AS WELL AS JACEK SZWAJCOWSKI AND PAN ZBIGNIEW MOLENDA (IF THEY DECIDE TO BUY THE COMPANY'S SHARES)

* EGM RESOLVED ALSO TO CREATE A RESERVE CAPITAL AT AMOUNT OF 50.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR THE PURPOSE OF SHARE REPURCHASE

* KIPF ANNOUNCED A TENDER OFFER FOR THE COMPANY'S SHARES ON MARCH 13

