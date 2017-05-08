May 8 KORPORACJA INWESTYCYJNA POLSKIEJ FARMACJI SP. Z O. O. (KIPF)

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO RISED A PRICE FOR SHARES OF PELION SA UNDER TENDER OFFER TO 59.04 ZLOTYS PER SHARE FROM 52.33 ZLOTYS PER SHARE Source text: bit.ly/2qhNph9

