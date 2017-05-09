BRIEF-Zhen Ding Technology Holding adjusts 2016 dividend record date to July 15
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date adjusted to July 15
May 9 ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC:
* Q1 NET PROFIT $0.5 MILLION VERSUS $0.4 MILLION A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE $290.2 MILLION VERSUS $249.1 MILLION A YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT $4.0 MILLION VERSUS $3.3 MILLION A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date adjusted to July 15
* Says 6 billion won worth of its 1st series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants have been exercised into 506,243 shares of the company, at 11,852 won/share, as of June 20