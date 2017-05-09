May 9 SE Swiss Estates AG:

* Said on Monday FY 2016 rental income amounted to CHF 5.352 million (previous year: CHF 5.672 million), operating profit (EBIT) was CHF 1.630 million (previous year: CHF 1.533 million) and the loss on the year was CHF 2.779 million (previous year profit CHF 2.255 million)

