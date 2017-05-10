BRIEF-CoAssets says unit secured capital market service licence in Singapore
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI SPA:
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 NET PREMIUMS 311.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 304.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE 328.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 337.0 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT 21.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 27.9 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
* NON-LIFE COMBINED RATIO AT MARCH 31 AT 89.1 PCT VERSUS 88.2 PCT AS OF MARCH 31, 2016
Source text: bit.ly/2puvTRT
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 20 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued rising early on Tuesday before a decision by index compiler MSCI on whether to consider Riyadh for a possible upgrade to emerging market status. Most of the rest of the Gulf was sluggish.