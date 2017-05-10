(Adds contract coverage in Q2 and details about 2017 harvest
guidance)
May 10 Fish farmer Marine Harvest:
* Marine Harvest q1 operational ebit eur 220 million versus
eur 215 million in preliminary April 20 statement and vs eur112
mln in Q1 2016
* Marine Harvest q1 revenues eur 892 million (Reuters poll
eur 854 million) and vs eur 810 mln in q1 2016
* The operational result was a new first quarter record high
* Marine Harvest proposes q1 dividend of nok 3.00 per share
versus nok 2.8 in q4
* Marine Harvest sees 2017 harvest of 403 000,000 tonnes
versus previous forecast 403,000 (Reuters poll 397,000)
* Marine Harvest sees 2017 harvest in Norway of 242,000
tonnes versus previous forecast of 250,000 tonnes (Reuters poll
246,000 tonnes)
* Marine Harvest asa: 2017 volumes in Norway reduced by
8,000 tonnes due to biological issues
* Scotland: increased by 5,000 tonnes due to good growth,
Faroes increased by 2,500 tonnes due to good growth and higher
smolt size
* Marine Harvest now sees 2017 global industry output growth
1 to 5 percent versus -1 to +4 percent seen in February
* Marine Harvest now sees 2017 industry output in Norway +1
to +3 percent versus -2 to +2 percent seen in February
* Marine Harvest asa: future prices (Nasdaq) next twelve
months eur 6.5 per kg (nok 62 per kg)
* Marine Harvest asa: demand for salmon continues to be good
and supported by several megatrends
* Sees China opportunities
* Q2 contract coverage 57 pct (in pct of guided volume) in
Norway, 43 pct in Scotland, 0 pct in Canada and 31 pct in Chile
* Marine Harvest asa: entered into a term sheet to refinance
its existing bank facility with a senior secured five year eur
1,206 million credit facility with DNB, Nordea, ABN Amro,
Rabobank, Danske bank and SEB
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)