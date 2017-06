May 10 INTER CARS SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED A DIVIDEND OF 0.71 ZLOTY PER SHARE FOR 2016, 109.4 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL

* THE MANAGEMENT IS GOING TO RECOMMEND A DIVIDEND NO HIGHER THAN 60 PCT OF THE GROUP'S NET PROFIT OVER 2017-2019

* THE DIVIDEND WILL ALSO DEPEND ON THE COMPANY'S INVESTMENT PLANS, COMMITMENTS AND GROWTH PERSPECTIVES

