BRIEF-CoAssets says unit secured capital market service licence in Singapore
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 MCI CAPITAL SA:
* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT PUT FOR VOTING A CAPITAL DECREASE BY 5.9 MLN ZLOTYS THROUGH RETIREMENT OF 5.9 MLN OF ITS OWN SHARES AT THE GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON JUNE 5 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 20 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued rising early on Tuesday before a decision by index compiler MSCI on whether to consider Riyadh for a possible upgrade to emerging market status. Most of the rest of the Gulf was sluggish.