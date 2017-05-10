BRIEF-CoAssets says unit secured capital market service licence in Singapore
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 CAIXA ECONOMICA MONTEPIO GERAL :
* SAID ON TUESDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 11.1 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 19.8 YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 71.1 MLN EUROS VS 52.4 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
* CET 1 RATIO OF 10.2 PCT AT END-MARCH VS 10.4 PCT AT END-MARCH 2016
Source text: bit.ly/2qpSZyj
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, June 20 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued rising early on Tuesday before a decision by index compiler MSCI on whether to consider Riyadh for a possible upgrade to emerging market status. Most of the rest of the Gulf was sluggish.