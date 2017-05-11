BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime reports further progress on non-core hotels strategy
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says announces further progress on non-core hotels strategy
May 11 SCHLOSS WACHENHEIM AG:
* 9-MONTH REVENUE UP 0.7 PCT AT 227.3 MLN EUROS
* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT UP 33.9 PCT AT 13.5 MLN EUROS
* 9-MONTH EBIT UP 27.7 PCT AT 19.5 MLN EUROS
Source text - bit.ly/2pmEElR
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says announces further progress on non-core hotels strategy
* Cheang Soon Siang retired as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: