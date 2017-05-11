BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime reports further progress on non-core hotels strategy
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says announces further progress on non-core hotels strategy
May 11 NET TURIZM TICARET VE SANAYI AS :
* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 20.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 16.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 26.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 14.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Cheang Soon Siang retired as executive director