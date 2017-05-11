BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime reports further progress on non-core hotels strategy
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says announces further progress on non-core hotels strategy
May 11 NET HOLDING:
* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 90.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 73.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS WAS 29.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 20.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says announces further progress on non-core hotels strategy
* Cheang Soon Siang retired as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: