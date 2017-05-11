BRIEF-Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co's application for A share offering has been approved
* Announcement approval by the main board issuance approval committee of the CSRC on the A share offering
May 11 PARSAN MAKİNA PARÇALARI SANAYII :
* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 74.9 MILLION LIRA ($20.96 MILLION) VERSUS 57.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS WAS 5.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 1.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5740 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says board elects Liu Yansheng as chairman, Zhao Baojiang as vice chairman