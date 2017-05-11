BRIEF-Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co's application for A share offering has been approved
* Announcement approval by the main board issuance approval committee of the CSRC on the A share offering
May 11 ARSAN TEKSTIL:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT Q1 REVENUE AT 33.0 MILLION LIRA ($9.23 MILLION) VERSUS 34.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT AT 1.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Says board elects Liu Yansheng as chairman, Zhao Baojiang as vice chairman