BRIEF-C-Rad: Patent and Market appeal court confirms right to invention
* PATENT AND MARKET APPEAL COURT CONFIRMED IN ITS JUDGMENT C-RAD'S RIGHT TO INVENTION NAMED "PATIENT MONITORING RADIATION MACHINES"
May 11 PEPTONIC MEDICAL AB:
* TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE
* OFFERS UP TO 20.6 MILLION NEW SHARES AT SEK 0.60/SHR
* IF ISSUE IS FULLY SUBSCRIBED, WILL RECEIVE PROCEEDS OF 12.4 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS BEFORE ISSUE COSTS
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD TO RUN FROM MAY 30 TO JUNE 13
Piramal Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Committee meeting Issue of privately placed secured Non-Convertible Debentures upto Rs.600 crores with an option to retain over-subscription of Rs.500 crores, aggregating the total issue size to Rs.1,100 crores.