BRIEF-ReproCell says exercise of options
* Says 620 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 620,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 20
May 11 SENSODETECT AB:
* SAYS ITS PATENT BRAIN RESPONSE STATE-PC-CN WAS GRANTED IN CHINA
* PATENT DESCRIBES HOW TO CALCULATE THE NEURONS VOLATILITY OR VARIANCE
* PATENT FOR INVENTION GRANTED FOR 20 YEARS
* Says it concluded a license agreement with Osaka City University and a professor of Osaka City University on June 20