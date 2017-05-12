Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
May 12 PILAB SA:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET LOSS WAS TO 2.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS A LOSS OF 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE WAS 204,273 ZLOTYS VERSUS 304,185 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
* Group further disposed of 43.5 million LTHL shares at prices between hk$1.60 and hk$1.62 per LTHL share