May 12 SENIVITA SOCIAL CARE GMBH:

* SAID ON THURSDAY HAD SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH THE GERMAN WORKS COUNCIL AND THE TRADE UNION VER.DI. ON THE REORGANIZATION CONCEPT FOR THE NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION SPECIALIZED IN CARE SERVICES AND THE OPERATION OF NURSING FACILITIES

* THE REORGANIZATION CONCEPT PROVIDES FOR THE CLOSURE OF THE DEFICIT WORKING HOUSEKEEPING SECTOR WHILE AT THE SAME TIME STRENGTHENING AMBULATORY CARE ACCORDING TO THE ALTENPFLEGE 5.0 CONCEPT

* IN THIS CONTEXT, SOME 160 JOBS WILL BE OUTSOURCED

* THE RESTRUCTURING OF THE SSC, WHICH ALSO ENVISAGES A SUBSTANTIAL REDUCTION IN MATERIAL COSTS, SHOULD BE COMPLETED IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017 AND WILL ENABLE THE COMPANY TO SAVE OVER 2.5 MILLION EUROS OVERALL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)