BRIEF-Neurotech announces positive Phase 2 results in NT-501 (CNTF)
* Neurotech announces positive phase 2 results in nt-501 (cntf) for macular telangiectasia
May 12 PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA AB (PUBL) :
* DISTRIBUTOR PLACES ORDER FOR SYSTEM IN HOPITAL DU CONFLUENT IN NANTES, FRANCE
Source text: bit.ly/2r8gyIV
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Neurotech announces positive phase 2 results in nt-501 (cntf) for macular telangiectasia
* PATENT FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PERIPHERAL ARTERIAL DISEASE APPROVED IN UNITED STATES