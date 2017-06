May 12 ITAL TBS TELEMATIC & BIOMEDICAL SERVICES SPA (TBS):

* DOUBLE 2 SPA INTENDS TO LAUNCH A TAKEOVER BID ON THE WHOLE SHARE CAPITAL OF ITAL TBS TELEMATIC & BIOMEDICAL SERVICES (TBS), AMOUNTING TO 42,185,576 ORDINARY SHARES

* DOUBLE 2 IS AN INDIRECT UNIT OF THE PERMIRA FUNDS

* DOUBLE 2 TO PAY EUR 2.20 PER EACH TENDERED SHARE

* THE MAXIMUM COUNTERVALUE OF THE TAKEOVER BID IS EUR 92.8 MLN

* THE AIM OF THE TAKEOVER BID IS THE DELISTING OF TBS SHARES

Source text: reut.rs/2q9Kk1C

