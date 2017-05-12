BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises to consider issuance of NCDs worth 1.25 bln rupees
* To consider issue of NCDs for amount of 1.25 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sm2D4I) Further company coverage:
May 12 CAMANIO CARE AB:
* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 SWEDISH CROWNS AND AN OVER-ALLOTMENT ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 CROWNS
* IN TOTAL, COMPANY RECEIVES PROCEEDS OF 20.8 MILLION CROWNS BEFORE ISSUE COSTS IF RIGHTS ISSUE AND OVER-ALLOTMENT ISSUE ARE FULLY SUBSCRIBED
* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN BOTH ISSUES IS 3 CROWNS
* Immune pharmaceuticals announces initiation of enrollment in clinical trial with ceplene®/ low-dose il-2 in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (cmml)